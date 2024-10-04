Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $24.87. Nayax shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 4,546 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $833.33 million, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Nayax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

