Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 8.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.14. 897,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 636,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Hesai Group Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $682.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.43.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.