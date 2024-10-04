Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 8.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.14. 897,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 636,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Hesai Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $682.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

