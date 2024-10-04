Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 39468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Willdan Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $578.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,535 shares of company stock worth $6,739,175. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 23,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

