Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 300 ($4.01), with a volume of 533057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.28).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
