Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.32. 2,461,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,546,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. Mizuho lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 125,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

