CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 573,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 838,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

