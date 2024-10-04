IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.61. 5,394,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,797,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

