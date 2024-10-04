Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 1,124,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,026,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,381 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,611,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,082,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

