Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.93. 332,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,505,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Roku by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Roku by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

