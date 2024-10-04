Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.52), with a volume of 46609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.74).

Crimson Tide Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,825.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

