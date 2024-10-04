NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 379235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.65.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

