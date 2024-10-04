NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 379235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.65.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.