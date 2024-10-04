Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $15.03. 8,889,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,890,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

