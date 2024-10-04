Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. 9,949,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 25,081,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Tilray Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tilray by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,077.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

