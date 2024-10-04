Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. 9,949,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 25,081,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Tilray Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
