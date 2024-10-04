Pirate Chain Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $34.36 million and $37,282.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

