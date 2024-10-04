Premia Price Tops $0.12 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $5,471.27 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Premia has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

