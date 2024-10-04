Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading 22.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 116,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 78,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hempalta Trading Down 15.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

