Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $426.53 million and $4.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,701,868,342 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

