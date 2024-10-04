HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $113.02. 84,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 137,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 153.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 271.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

