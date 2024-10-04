Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 282,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 71,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

