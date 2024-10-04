Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$48,934.20 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

SES traded up C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 708,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.67. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.65.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SES. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

