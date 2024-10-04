Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.56 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $888.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.53 or 0.03892035 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,909,878,792 coins and its circulating supply is 1,889,346,969 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.