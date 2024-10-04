ANDY Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ANDY has a market capitalization of $140.23 million and $3.24 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANDY has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One ANDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00251982 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY launched on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00012122 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,428,935.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

