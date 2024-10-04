dogwifhat Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00003742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $646.62 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00251982 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,389 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,389.237699. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.07988004 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 533 active market(s) with $583,210,772.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

