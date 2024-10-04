Saga Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Saga has a market cap of $249.56 million and approximately $86.39 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00003880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00251982 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,036,320,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,256,953 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,036,190,433 with 103,209,503 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.1963121 USD and is down -9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $102,767,759.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.