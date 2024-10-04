Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.83

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Nano has a market capitalization of $110.46 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,294.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.64 or 0.00521134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00240325 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00073653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.