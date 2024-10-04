Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $394.81 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $394.81 million and $10.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.53 or 0.03892035 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,912,586 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,212,586 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

