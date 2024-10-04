aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Reaches $269.83 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $269.83 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.