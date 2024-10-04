Ergo (ERG) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $52.34 million and approximately $193,799.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,294.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.64 or 0.00521134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00240325 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00073653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,782,572 coins and its circulating supply is 77,783,676 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.