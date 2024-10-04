Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1,003.34 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

