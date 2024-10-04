Compound Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.45 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Compound token can now be bought for $44.37 or 0.00071234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $389.83 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,919.37 or 0.40002499 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,784,996 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

