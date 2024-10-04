Astar (ASTR) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Astar has a market capitalization of $450.50 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,231,015,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,353,282,400 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

