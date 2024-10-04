WAXE (WAXE) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $30.96 or 0.00049843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $6.02 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

