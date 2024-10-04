ReddCoin Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $20.95 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

