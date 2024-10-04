Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $222.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

