CoinLoan (CLT) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $217,458.85 and $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

