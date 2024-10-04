IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $1,963.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

