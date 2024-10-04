Navcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5,131.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00071234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,919.37 or 0.40002499 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

