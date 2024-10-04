Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0380 on Major Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $338,492.02 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

