First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.34 and last traded at $111.34, with a volume of 7545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

