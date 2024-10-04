Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 422005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after buying an additional 1,433,941 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

