Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.11 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $14.11 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00252409 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,096,350,122 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,096,350,121.929453. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10313696 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $15,531,495.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

