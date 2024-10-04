First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.20 and last traded at $103.19, with a volume of 94444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

