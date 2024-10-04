Games for a Living Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.45 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $56.20 million and $3.45 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Games for a Living has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00252409 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,197,646 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.
Buying and Selling Games for a Living
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.