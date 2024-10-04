Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.04 and last traded at $160.04, with a volume of 634922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.05.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,162,788.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,162,788.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,316 shares of company stock worth $87,718,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

