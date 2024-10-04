Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $758.62 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Flare has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $758.62 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00252409 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,609,242,734 coins and its circulating supply is 48,422,071,857 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,609,253,501.37383 with 48,422,071,857.91859 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01574081 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $19,542,717.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.