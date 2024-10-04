FlatQube Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $294.21 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00252409 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.05261025 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $328.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

