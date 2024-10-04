QUASA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,091.93 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $161,741.35 and approximately $1,091.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,253.66 or 0.99877968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196629 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,464.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.