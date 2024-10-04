Celestia (TIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $743.89 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Celestia has a market cap of $743.89 million and $127.25 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00008474 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00252409 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,074,301,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,074,082,191.780558 with 215,125,719.530558 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.97593565 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $104,819,195.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

