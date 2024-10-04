Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,218,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,757 shares.The stock last traded at $53.13 and had previously closed at $53.50.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

