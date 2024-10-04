Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,218,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,757 shares.The stock last traded at $53.13 and had previously closed at $53.50.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.
Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
