Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at $1,792,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Veralto by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

